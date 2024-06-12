Nurse (hip) is expected to play in Game 3 against Florida on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Nurse was initially questionable after sustaining a hip injury during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers, and that concern only grew after he missed Wednesday's practice, per Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED. However, coach Kris Knoblauch expects the 29-year-old defenseman to be available. Nurse has struggled in the 2024 playoffs, recording just three assists and posting a terrible minus-15 rating.