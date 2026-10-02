Bouchard scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Per Sportsnet, Bouchard's eight points are the most by any NHL defensemen in his team's first two games since Harry Cameron had seven points in the Toronto Arenas' first two contests in 1917. Considering Bouchard has earned just a single power-play assist, it's safe to say he's not even maximizing his opportunities yet. The Oilers' offense won't hum at this pace all year, but Bouchard has set off to a good start as he aims for a third point-per-game campaign in four years. Don't let Bouchard out of your fantasy lineup -- he's proving last year was no fluke.