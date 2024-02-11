Verhaeghe found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Avalanche.

With the game scoreless and the Panthers on the power play, Aleksander Barkov shot it at Alexandar Georgiev and Verhaeghe pounced on the rebound and backhanded it into the net. Verhaeghe continued to pepper Georgiev all game, firing a whopping seven shots on net. He finished with a plus-1 rating in 18:24 TOI. Verhaeghe is on a four-game point streak, scoring two goals, adding two assists and getting 15 shots on net during that span. The Panthers face the Penguins on Wednesday.