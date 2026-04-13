Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe (lower body) won't play against the Rangers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Verhaeghe will sit out his second straight outing. He has produced 25 goals, 55 points, 187 shots on net and 68 hits across 77 appearances this campaign. It's unclear if he will be available to play in Florida's regular-season finale against the Red Wings on Wednesday.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Exiting lineup Saturday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Hits 25 goal mark•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Adds two goals, assist Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Nets 20th goal of season•