Tarasov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

Making his Panthers debut, Tarasov allowed a goal in each period and didn't put forth his best effort, but neither did his teammates -- Sean Couturier's first tally of the night in the second period came on a clean breakaway, while his goal in the third came just after a Philly power play had expired. Sergei Bobrovsky hasn't played fewer than 50 games over a full season since he arrived in Florida, but Tarasov has never played more than 24 games in an NHL campaign, so he should be comfortable with the workload he's likely to receive in 2025-26.