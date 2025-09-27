default-cbs-image
Gadjovich (lower body) participated in Saturday's practice, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Gadjovich missed some time during training camp while nursing a minor injury, but he appears to be fine now. He had four goals, 43 shots on net, 127 hits and 60 PIM across 42 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

