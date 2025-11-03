Gadjovich (upper body) won't accompany the Panthers on the team's upcoming four-game trip, which begins against Anaheim on Tuesday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.

Gadjovich has already missed the last two games, and he is poised to miss at least four more. He may be out for an extended period, depending on the results of his upcoming evaluations. Gadjovich has supplied three assists, eight shots on goal, 30 hits and seven PIM across 10 appearances this season.