Gadjovich (upper body) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss about three months, Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson reports Saturday.

Gadjovich has already missed Florida's past four games due to the injury. He has three assists, seven PIM, eight shots and 30 hits in 10 appearances this season. Gadjovich primarily serves on the fourth line when healthy, and his absence might lead to Cole Schwindt playing regularly over the coming months.