default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gadjovich will miss a couple of days of practice with a minor lower-body injury,Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports Thursday.

Gadjovich had trouble staying healthy last season, appearing in only 42 regular-season contests. He had four goals and 127 hits in a fourth-line role for the Stanley Cup champions and is expected to take on a similar role this season.

More News