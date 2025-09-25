Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: On the sidelines
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gadjovich will miss a couple of days of practice with a minor lower-body injury,Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports Thursday.
Gadjovich had trouble staying healthy last season, appearing in only 42 regular-season contests. He had four goals and 127 hits in a fourth-line role for the Stanley Cup champions and is expected to take on a similar role this season.
