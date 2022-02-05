Acciari (undisclosed) was promoted from his condition assignment with AHL Charlotte on Saturday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Acciari has yet to make his season debut after undergoing surgery in October. The 30-year-old forward could return to action as early as Wednesday against Carolina. He scored 11 points in 41 games last season.
