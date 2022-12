Knight (illness) was in attendance for practice Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After missing Sunday's clash with the Kraken due to illness, Knight appears to at least be healthy enough to get back on the ice. Whether the 21-year-old netminder will get the starting nod for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus remains to be seen. At a minimum, Knight should be fit enough to dress as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky.