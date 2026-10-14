Knight halted 24 of 27 shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Knight battled his way back into the win column Tuesday, as he was able to fend off a Penguins' comeback across the final two periods of the night. With his Frozen Frenzy win in the books, the 25-year-old netminder now has a 2-3-0 record, a 3.64 GAA and an .885 save percentage over five outings. His pair of wins on the season have arrived across his last three contests, which could be a sign that the young netminder is finding his groove after a shaky start to the campaign. With Connor Bedard back in the lineup in front of him, Knight's stock in fantasy is on the rise, but he's best viewed as a matchup-dependent steaming option for the time being.