Lorentz scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-3 victory over the Lightning in Game 3 of the Panthers' first-round series.

The 28-year-old fourth-liner went the entire regular season without producing a multi-point performance, but Lorentz came up big when it counted, flipping home a loose puck from the low slot midway through the third period to give Florida a 4-2 lead. He was a healthy scratch for Game 1 and has seen a total of just 11:56 in ice time during the last two contests, so a repeat of Thursday's heroics seems highly unlikely as the Panthers move forward in the playoffs.