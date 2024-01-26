Lockwood, who has one game remaining on his suspension, is currently in the concussion protocol, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports Friday.

Lockwood is not expected back when he is eligible to return from his suspension against the Islanders on Saturday. The winger suffered his concussion in a fight with Minnesota's Brandon Duhaime and is continuing to recover. Fortunately for Lockwood, after Saturday's tilt, the Panthers won't return to action until Feb. 6 against the Flyers, giving him some extra time to hopefully recover.