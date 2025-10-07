Rust (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday, according to PuckPedia.

Rust suffered a lower-body injury at Wednesday's practice, and it was announced by the Penguins on Thursday that Rust will be sidelined for at least two weeks. While he's on the shelf, Ville Koivunen might get the nod on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell to start the 2025-26 campaign.