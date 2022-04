Rust (illness) is considered a game-time decision against the Islanders on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Rust was forced to leave Tuesday's clash with New York after just 1:04 of ice time as he was unable to continue due to illness. If the 29-year-old winger is unable to go, the Penguins would likely need to bring up a player or two from the minors or roll with seven defensemen. For his part, Rust should be a lock for a top-six role and No. 1 power-play unit if cleared to play.