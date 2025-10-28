Rust scored two goals, one the game winner, and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Blues.

The 33-year-old winger opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the first period before giving the Penguins a 4-2 lead only 42 seconds into the third by redirecting a shot-pass from the blue line by Erik Karlsson. Rust was expected to be on the trade block this season for a rebuilding Pittsburgh squad, but the team's 7-2-1 start may be changing that equation. Monday's eruption was Rust's first multi-point performance of the season, and after sitting out the first two games with a lower-body injury, he's collected three goals and seven points in eight contests.