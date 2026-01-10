Penguins' Bryan Rust: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rust (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against Calgary on Saturday.
Rust will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready to return for Sunday's matchup against Boston. He has accounted for 16 goals, 36 points, 104 shots on net and 44 blocked shots across 40 appearances this season. Kevin Hayes will replace Rust in Saturday's lineup.
