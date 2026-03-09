Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Goes on assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Ivany (hand) was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan Monday.
St. Ivany has been working with the team at practice of late, so his stint in the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. In his 17 games this year, the 26-year-old blueliner has generated seven assists, 40 hits and 23 blocks while averaging 15:39 of ice time.
