Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Set for extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Ivany underwent successful surgery on his left hand, and his expected recovery time is up to eight weeks, the Penguins announced Tuesday.
St. Ivany sustained his hand injury Sunday in Vancouver. Considering the amount of time he will miss, the 26-year-old will likely be placed on injured reserve at some point in the near future. Connor Clifton and Ilya Solovyov will compete for playing time on the third pairing while St. Ivany is sidelined.
