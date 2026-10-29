St. Ivany notched two assists with one shot on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Making his Capitals debut after being claimed off waivers from the Jets, St. Ivany made an immediate impact on the third pairing, helping to set up tallies by Alex Tuch in the first period and Jordan Kyrou in the third. St. Ivany hasn't provided much offense during his NHL career, recording zero goals and 11 assists in 58 games spread over four seasons, but he's offered plenty of production in other categories with 122 hits and 70 blocked shots. The 27-year-old will offer some depth on the blue line until Rasmus Sandin (knee) and Vincent Desharnais (abdomen) get healthy.