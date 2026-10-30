St. Ivany produced two assists and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

St. Ivany is looking like a good waiver claim for the Capitals. He's earned four assists over two outings with his new team after being held off the scoresheet in four games with the Jets to begin the year. The defenseman has a total of two shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over six outings, so he could offer a little physicality in a third-pairing role. He'll get at least a month to prove himself while Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) is sidelined.