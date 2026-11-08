St. Ivany scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

This was his 62nd career game. St. Ivany was finally able to join the ranks of NHL goal scorers when he tallied 2:21 into the contest. The defenseman has earned five points over five outings with the Capitals since he was plucked off waivers from the Jets. In nine games overall, he has added seven shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating. He has a safe path to playing time while Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) is on the mend.