St. Ivany was claimed off waivers by the Capitals on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

After the Jets claimed Clay Stevenson off waivers before the regular season following the Capitals placing him there, Washington repaid the favor Saturday, stealing St. Ivany off waivers prior to his intended move to AHL Manitoba. The 27-year-old blueliner has appeared in just four games this season, compiling a minus-1 rating, two PIM, a shot on goal, six hits and five blocked shots in the process. He could see a role right away for the Capitals given the recent injury to Vincent Desharnis (abdomen). St. Ivany should have a chance to compete for playing time against Dylan McIlrath, but if he loses that battle, he will likely head to AHL Hershey.