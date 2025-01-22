Rakell (personal) took part in Wednesday's practice, paving the way for him to play Thursday versus Anaheim, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rakell has 23 goals, 40 points, 77 hits and 53 blocks in 48 outings in 2024-25. He'll likely resume his role on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. That might in turn shift Anthony Beauvillier from the Crosby line to Evgeni Malkin's unit and knock Cody Glass off the top six.