Skinner will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt with Toronto, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Skinner has underwhelmed since joining the Penguins, going 0-2-0 with a 4.25 GAA and .810 save percentage in his two outings for his new club. If the 27-year-old backstop continues to struggle, the Pens may consider bringing Sergei Murashov up from the minors to compete for Skinner and Arturs Silovs.