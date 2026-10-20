Skinner will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blues, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Skinner will look to extend his unbeaten streak in regulation to six games Tuesday after narrowly losing a 4-3 battle to the Blackhawks on Thursday. Overall, the 27-year-old goalie has a 3-0-2 record, a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage across five appearances to open his first season with the Jets. He's been more than serviceable between the pipes, and he remains a solid No. 2 goalie option in fantasy for the time being. He'll have his hands full on Tuesday, however, as the Blues currently rank 9th with 3.38 goals per game this season.