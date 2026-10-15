Skinner is expected to be between the pipes on the road versus Chicago on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Skinner remains undefeated in regulation, posting a 3-0-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage in four outings. With no end in sight to the Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) situation, fantasy managers should be confident that the 27-year-old Skinner will continue to carry the bulk of the workload in Winnipeg and could top the 30-win mark for the first time since 2023-24.