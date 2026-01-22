Skinner stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Skinner picked up his third consecutive win and his fifth in six outings in January. The 27-year-old netminder also started consecutive games for the first time in his Penguins tenure, which suggests he may be pulling away from a timeshare with Arturs Silovs. On the season, Skinner is 17-12-4 with a 2.67 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 33 starts, but he's been better in Pittsburgh than he was in Edmonton. He'll likely avoid a rematch with his former team, as it will probably be Silovs between the pipes Thursday versus the Oilers to complete this back-to-back set.