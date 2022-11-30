Sissons scored a goal during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Ducks.

Sissons, who was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, has competed in 476 career games, collecting 63 goals. The Predators have been grooming the 29-year-old center to provide scoring depth since his 17-game audition in 2013-14. It's mostly been a struggle. Stationed on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene for a second straight game Tuesday, Sissons, who recorded two shots, notched his second goal in five outings after going 16 goalless games to open the campaign.