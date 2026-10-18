Sissons scored the Maple Leafs only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. He had one hit, one block and one shot.

It was a nifty deflection that beat Ilya Sorokin. Sissons has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and three points (two goals, one assist) and 25 hits in nine games overall. Offense has never really been his calling card -- his best season came in 2023-24 when he scored 15 goals and 35 points in 81 games. Sissons was brought in for his bottom-six edge and his Stanley Cup pedigree. His fantasy value is limited to bruise leagues.