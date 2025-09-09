default-cbs-image
Gambrell signed a professional tryout agreement with Nashville on Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Gambrell had 13 goals and 25 points in 54 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25 before adding two goals in six playoff outings. He will attend camp with the Predators in an attempt to land a two-way contract with the organization.

