Predators' Dylan Gambrell: Agrees to professional tryout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gambrell signed a professional tryout agreement with Nashville on Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Gambrell had 13 goals and 25 points in 54 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25 before adding two goals in six playoff outings. He will attend camp with the Predators in an attempt to land a two-way contract with the organization.
