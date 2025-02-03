Gambrell was summoned from AHL Cleveland on an emergency recall Monday.
Gambrell will provide Columbus with a depth option after Kirill Marchenko (jaw) moved to injured reserve Monday. The 28-year-old Gambrell has nine goals and 20 points in 31 AHL appearances this campaign. He has 17 goals and 40 points in 233 NHL regular-season outings.
