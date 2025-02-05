Gambrell was sent to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Gambrell was summoned Monday on an emergency basis, but he didn't draw into the lineup. The 28-year-old has nine goals and 20 points in 31 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25.
