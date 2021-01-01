Tolvanen has been recalled from his loan with Helsinki Jokerit of the KHL.

Tolvanen was solid during his time with Helsinki Jokerit, picking up five goals and 13 points in 25 contests. The 2017 first-round pick spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL, notching 21 goals and 36 points in 63 games, but he'll be in the mix for a spot on the Predators' Opening Night roster during training camp.