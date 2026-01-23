Marchessault scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

This was Marchessault's first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 14 contests. The 35-year-old has slotted onto the third line, so as not to disrupt a fairly strong top six. Marchessault is now at eight goals, 11 points, 67 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-20 rating through 31 appearances this season, which is likely to be his worst since 2015-16 when he was just breaking into the NHL.