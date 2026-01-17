Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 14-game absence, Marchessault appears to be available to return to the lineup. He has contributed seven goals, 10 points, 60 shots on net and 30 hits across 28 appearances this season.
