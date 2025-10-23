Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Vancouver, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Marchessault will miss his third consecutive game. The 34-year-old got off to a nice start this season with a pair of goals and two assists in five games. He could return to the lineup as early as Saturday at home versus Los Angeles.
