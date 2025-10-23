default-cbs-image
Marchessault (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Vancouver, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Marchessault will miss his third consecutive game. The 34-year-old got off to a nice start this season with a pair of goals and two assists in five games. He could return to the lineup as early as Saturday at home versus Los Angeles.

