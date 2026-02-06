Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Warming trend continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
Marchessault's overall numbers (10 goals, seven assists; 38 games) fail to impress. But there has been some warmth to this game during this cold January and February. Marchessault has seven points, including three goals, in his last eight games. He has 27 shots in that span.
