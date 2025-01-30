Barron notched an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

He helped out on Thomas Novak's tally, but it was another poor defensive performance for Barron. The 23-year-old blueliner has two goals and two assists over his last seven contests, though he's also posted a minus-1 rating. For the season, Barron's at five points, 36 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-8 rating over 31 appearances between the Predators and the Canadiens.