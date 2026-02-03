Barron logged an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blues.

This was Barron's first point in 12 games since he returned from a lower-body injury. In that span, he's been scratched seven times, but he looks to have a steady place in the lineup currently due to the absence of Nicolas Hague (lower body). Barron has managed just five helpers with 19 shots on net, 18 hits and 32 blocked shots over 31 appearances in a third-pairing role this season.