Saros saved 24 of 27 shots to secure a 4-3 shootout victory over the Coyotes on Monday.

Saros left Nashville fans feeling slightly uneasy for the entirety of Monday's contest after allowing three shots to find the back of the net-- one of which was a short-handed equalizer by Nick Bjugstad at the 13:16 mark of the third period. Although the 27-year-old netminder surrendered three goals to a Coyotes team ranking bottom three in goals scored per game, he earned his sixth victory of the season and holds a .906 save percentage through 14 appearances this year.