Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Saros put in a good performance to earn his third win in seven outings this season. The 31-year-old netminder got a rare burst of scoring support from his teammates -- Nashville has been held to two or fewer goals in five of eight outings, and this was the second time the team has potted five. Saros is now 3-2-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He'll likely be between the pipes Thursday versus the Bruins, and while that's a tough matchup, Saros will be well rested for it.