Saros stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Saros had allowed 10 goals on 93 shots over his last three games, going 0-1-2 in that span. He responded with his most impressive win of the campaign, taking down the defending champions with a strong outing. Saros is now 4-3-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 11 starts. Results will likely remain consistently modest in Nashville, but Saros' heavy workload makes him a decent fantasy goalie. He may still be someone to avoid when the Predators visit the Avalanche on Thursday.