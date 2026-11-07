Saros will patrol the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Blues, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros will look to pick up where he left off, as he was excellent in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the defending champs. Overall, he has a 4-3-4 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 11 outings this season. He's slated to be a solid No. 2 goalie option in all fantasy formats Saturday against the Blues, who rank 19th in the NHL with 3.06 goals per game so far this season.