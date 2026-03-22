Saros (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's road matchup against Chicago, per Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros appeared set to miss his third straight game following Saturday's 4-1 win over Vegas, but he could return to the lineup against the Blackhawks on Sunday. He has posted a 24-19-7 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 51 appearances.