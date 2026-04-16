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Saros will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will get the nod in the season finale after taking a seat for the Predators' last two contests. He has had the worst year of his career with a 3.13 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 59 appearances. Saros will face a Ducks team that is still hungry to secure better positioning in the postseason, so this won't be an easy matchup.

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