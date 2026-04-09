Predators' Juuse Saros: Guarding the net Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will defend the road goal in Utah on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts. Overall, the Finnish netminder is 28-20-8 with a 3.12 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 57 appearances in 2025-26. The Mammoth are generating 3.30 goals per contest, ninth in the league this season.
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