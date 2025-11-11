Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets hook on Broadway
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros gave up five goals on only 12 shots before being lifted for Justus Annunen to begin the third period of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Saros bore the brunt of an overdue offensive eruption by the Rangers on home ice, giving up two goals in the first period and three in the second before getting the hook. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last six starts, going 1-4-1 with a 3.72 GAA and .865 save percentage during that rough stretch.
