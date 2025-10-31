Saros made 14 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Saros has been strong for a struggling team. He put up back-to-back wins prior to Thursday's loss, and he is 4-3-2 in nine starts with a 2.84 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Saros is doing everything in his power to give his team a chance. However, the Preds have struggled to score -- they have scored more than two goals in a game just once in their last eight contests. At some point, this situation will change. Until then, Saros is a tough option in leagues that prioritize wins, but his solid counting stats may offset that, depending on the format.